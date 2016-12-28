IPOB blasts Yoruba supporting secret trial for Nnamdi Kanu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU-LEADERSHIP of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has condemned, in strong terms, those advocating that their leader, Nnamdi Kanu should under secret trial as ruled by Justice Binta Nyako.

Condemning especially some Yoruba who have been using the social media to say that it was meet that Kanu should be tried in camera, IPOB asks if they would have supported a secret trial for the late Yoruba leader, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

A statement signed by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, in condemning those supporting secret trial for Nnamdi Kanu to learn from history and stop supporting evil.

Here is the full statement of the organisation.

“The indigenous people of Biafra IPOB worldwide and it’s leadership condemn those Nigerians supporting secret trial for mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

“To all Yoruba and other Nigerian commentators supporting secret trial of Nnamdi Kanu. Stop your infantile digression and address this simple question.

“Was Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s treason trial, mind you not treasonable felony, conducted in public or secret? Another question you must answer is this, was the then Action Group and today’s IPOB the same? Which of the two do you consider more dangerous, in view how the former spread anarchy through major Yoruba towns at the time? I put these questions to you in the hope that you are a student of history.

“Some of you e-rats who forget that there is a discipline called history. It records major events of our lives and preserves such for posterity.

“Chief Obafemi Awolowo was charged, tried in the open and convicted of the more serious charge of treason which is a capital offence. He was dumped in Calabar prison until Ojukwu released him.

“Yes Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu an Igbo man and leader of Biafra granted pardon to Awolowo and released him to Yoruba people. It wasn’t Hausa Fulani North that released Chief Awolowo, it was a Biafran.

“These are verifiable historical facts cleverly hidden by the hegemonic forgot to tell since the release of chief Awolowo, hence all of you e-rats continue to wallow in ignorance till date.

“This is IPOB! We deconstruct our enemies with facts and figures that is why Nnamdi Kanu’s court case is a blessed opportunity for we Biafrans to lay bare before the world and human conscience everything wrong with the contraption called Nigeria and why it should not be one.

“Some of you who are internet rats in support of secret trial must know that the godfather of Yoruba politics Chief Obafemi Awolowo was a convicted felon and that is a tag Nnamdi Kanu can never be associated with.

“If Chief Awolowo that committed treason was tried in the public with full media attendance, how much more Nnamdi Kanu answering to the lesser charge of treasonable felony.

“This is why white people assert with some degree of accuracy that black people cannot reason. This hypocritical attitude of some of you social commentators is indicative of the underlying pathological hatred you people have towards Igbo, which is largely driven by envy.

“Our question to those who claim to be social media practitioners is this, would you have supported a secret trial for your Chief Obafemi Awolowo?

“Within your predictable answer lies the reason why Nnamdi Kanu and his supporters don’t want anything to do with Nigeria.

“You are vindictive, spiteful race of envious and cowards you are. Then why are you in support of secret trial for Kanu? Do you now see how terrible you saboteurs are as human beings? No wonder Hausa Fulani took Kwara State nobody say anything. May Chukwu Okike Abiama have mercy on you,” the organisation declares.

The post IPOB blasts Yoruba supporting secret trial for Nnamdi Kanu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

