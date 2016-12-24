IPOB mocks Buhari, says Biafrans chased away him away

For not honouring the invitation to attend the one-day South East Economic and Security Summit held in Enugu, Thursday and even his failure to send a representative, leadership of IPOB has taunted President Buhari saying that Biafrans have chased him away. The leadership of IPOB who had earlier warned that Buhari should not come to […]

