IPOB raises alarm over summary execution of members

Indigenous People of Biafra, has raised the alarm that the Federal Government, through the DSS, has begun the summary execution of their members in prison custody without trial. A statement signed by their spokesman, Emma Powerful, indicates that they gathered intelligence report that the unholy act has been going on for some time now and […]

The post IPOB raises alarm over summary execution of members appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

