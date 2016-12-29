Pages Navigation Menu

IPOB raises alarm over summary execution of members

Posted on Dec 29, 2016 in News

Indigenous People of Biafra, has raised the alarm that the Federal Government, through the DSS, has begun the summary execution of their members in prison custody without trial. A statement signed by their spokesman, Emma Powerful, indicates that they gathered intelligence report that the unholy act has been going on for some time now and […]

