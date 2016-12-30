Iran’s Zarif hails Syria truce as ‘major achievement’

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday welcomed a nationwide truce in Syria as a “major achievement” that could lead to renewed peace talks.

On the deal brokered by Russia and Turkey — potentially a significant breakthrough in the nearly six-year conflict — Zarif said: “Ceasefire in Syria is a major achievement.

“Let’s build on it by tackling the roots of extremist terror,” he posted on Twitter.

Zarif spoke by telephone Thursday with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the latest developments in Syria, where Iran has offered considerable military, financial and diplomatic aid to defend President Bashar al-Assad.

“Both sides welcomed the nationwide ceasefire and emphasised the fight against terrorism, Islamic State (IS) and Al-Nusra groups and their allies,” the official IRNA news agency said.

Zarif and Lavrov agreed to “continue consultation and coordination within the framework of the tripartite agreement among Turkey, Iran and Russia to hold talks between the Syrian government and rebels” in Kazakstan, it added.

Turkey and Russia are pushing for talks between the regime and rebels in Astana to begin next month.

The ceasefire, announced Thursday by Russian President Vladimir Putin and confirmed by the Syrian army and opposition, does not include designated “terrorists” such as IS.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

