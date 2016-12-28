IRS Adamant on Seeking Access to Bitcoin User Data in Coinbase Case

A Coinbase customer had filed a motion earlier this month seeking to block the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) from issuing a “John Doe” summons to the Bitcoin exchange. The IRS has now responded to the motion by asking the court to dismiss it and to allow the tax agency to proceed with its summons. The IRS … Continue reading IRS Adamant on Seeking Access to Bitcoin User Data in Coinbase Case

The post IRS Adamant on Seeking Access to Bitcoin User Data in Coinbase Case appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

