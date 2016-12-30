Israel issues retaliatory measures against Senegal for its vote at the UN

Israel has officially notified Senegal of its measures against the West African country for voting against its settlement activity in occupied Palestinian territory. This was confirmed by the Senegalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Thursday acknowledging receipt of the diplomatic measures ordered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a few hours after…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Israel issues retaliatory measures against Senegal for its vote at the UN appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

