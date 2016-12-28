Pages Navigation Menu

Israel-Palestine Conflict: John Kerry and Benjamin Netanyahu Disagree over 2-State Solution

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Wednesday warned that the two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinian Territories is in “serious jeopardy.’’ The United States allowed a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements to pass last week in an effort to preserve the possibility of such an outcome to the enduring conflict, Kerry said. The […]

