Israeli ex-President Katsav freed after 5 years in jail for rape

Israel’s former President, Moshe Katsav was on Wednesday freed on parole after serving five of his seven-year prison sentence for rape and other sexual offenses. Live television and radio broadcasts showed Katsav walking out of the Maasiyahu Prison, east of Tel Aviv, where about a dozen of family members and supporters were waiting for him.…

