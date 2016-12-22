Israeli ex-President Katsav freed after 5 years in jail for rape
Israel’s former President, Moshe Katsav was on Wednesday freed on parole after serving five of his seven-year prison sentence for rape and other sexual offenses. Live television and radio broadcasts showed Katsav walking out of the Maasiyahu Prison, east of Tel Aviv, where about a dozen of family members and supporters were waiting for him.…
