Israeli Minister: Palestinian state will be off the table under Trump

The Palestinian state will no longer be a topic when U.S. president-elect, Donald Trump takes office next month, a top right-wing Israeli minister said on Thursday. “Palestine will be taken off the agenda’’ come January 20, said Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who also vowed to advance initiatives that would annex large parts of the West…

The post Israeli Minister: Palestinian state will be off the table under Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

