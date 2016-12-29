Pages Navigation Menu

Israel’s Ministry of Justice to Probe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being investigated for two unspecified criminal matters, the country’s attorney-general said. The probe was announced on Israel’s Channel 10 television on Wednesday. A Justice Ministry spokeswoman said checks in the matter “are still ongoing and this is neither confirmation or denial of what has been alleged”. “The attorney-general, the […]

