Israel’s Ministry of Justice to Probe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being investigated for two unspecified criminal matters, the country’s attorney-general said. The probe was announced on Israel’s Channel 10 television on Wednesday. A Justice Ministry spokeswoman said checks in the matter “are still ongoing and this is neither confirmation or denial of what has been alleged”. “The attorney-general, the […]
