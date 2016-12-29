Israel’s Ministry of Justice to Probe Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being investigated for two unspecified criminal matters, the country’s attorney-general said. The probe was announced on Israel’s Channel 10 television on Wednesday. A Justice Ministry spokeswoman said checks in the matter “are still ongoing and this is neither confirmation or denial of what has been alleged”. “The attorney-general, the […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

