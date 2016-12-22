“It is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy” – Delta State on James Ibori’s Release
Delta State Government said that it had no case with former Governor, James Ibori and as such was very happy for his release from the London prison. The State Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, stated this in Asaba while responding to questions after briefing newsmen on some of the decisions at the last State Executive […]
