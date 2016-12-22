“It is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy” – Delta State on James Ibori’s Release

Delta State Government said that it had no case with former Governor, James Ibori and as such was very happy for his release from the London prison. The State Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, stated this in Asaba while responding to questions after briefing newsmen on some of the decisions at the last State Executive […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

