Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“It is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy” – Delta State on James Ibori’s Release

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Delta State Government said that it had no case with former Governor, James Ibori and as such was very happy for his release from the London prison. The State Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, stated this in Asaba while responding to questions after briefing newsmen on some of the decisions at the last State Executive […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.