ANCYL must participate in policy conference – Zuma – Citizen

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Africa


ANCYL must participate in policy conference – Zuma
Zuma also urged the youth league to look deeper into ANC policy, question it and seek amendments if policies were not working. President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday urged the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) to participate in the party's …
