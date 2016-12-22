Pages Navigation Menu

Italian Club Pescara Confirm Release Of Midfielder Alberto Aquilani 

Former Liverpool midfielder Alberto Aquilani will be allowed to leave Pescara in January, the Serie A club have announced.

The 32-year-old only joined Pescara at the end of August on a free transfer and has gone on to make nine appearances for the Biancazzurri.

Aquilani has been left out of Massimo Oddo’s squad to face Palermo on Thursday and it appears a move away from Stadio Adriatico is imminent.

“The lad, despite training regularly and without any problems along with the group in recent days, in the morning he was in talks with Daniele Sebastiani and sporting director Luca Leone,” a statement begins.

“The Biancazzurri directors, after listening to the will of the lad and his agent, and backed by the Coach, have come to a mutual agreement that he won’t go to Palermo with the subsequent evaluation of a separation in the next market session.”

It’s not yet clear where Aquilani’s next destination will be, but Tuttomercatoweb believes Sassuolo are in pole position.

