Italy prosecutors wrap up probe involving Eni CEO over Nigeria

Italian prosecutors have wrapped up a probe into the head of Italian oil major Eni and others over alleged corruption in Nigeria, legal and judicial sources said on Thursday. The probe involves a total of 11 people, including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and former CEO Paolo Scaroni, as well as Eni itself and Royal Dutch…

This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Italy prosecutors wrap up probe involving Eni CEO over Nigeria appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

