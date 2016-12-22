Italy prosecutors wrap up probe involving Eni CEO over Nigeria
Italian prosecutors have wrapped up a probe into the head of Italian oil major Eni and others over alleged corruption in Nigeria, legal and judicial sources said on Thursday. The probe involves a total of 11 people, including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and former CEO Paolo Scaroni, as well as Eni itself and Royal Dutch…
