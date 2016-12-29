Itel mobile donates school bags to students

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

ITEL Mobile, a technology company has donated school bags, pens and maths-sets to 250 children of ABQ and Adewura Nursery and Primary Schools located at slum area in Ajegunle, Lagos.

The Marketing Manager, Mr. Abel Fluo, while speaking to journalists stated that the company felt that children in remote areas needed help, adding that they saw the level of education in Ajeromi-Ifelodun community and that was why they visited the schools in order to develop the schools.

He said, “Education is important because it affects people’s values. That is why we are focusing our Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, on the education sector. We do not sell phones alone globally and in Nigeria. We want to assist in the development of education in Nigeria.”

He urged companies operating in Nigeria to also assist humanity by donating bags, writing materials to schools in remote areas, especially in Ajegunle, adding that government must ensure that she puts priority in developing the education sector.

The Digital Marketing Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, said that Itel Mobile Cares Initiative tagged “Love Always On” was a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative from Itel with the sole aim of giving back to the society.

“We identified education as a key part for the development of any country and decided to develop our CSR policy in that direction to help the educational sector in any way we can. From our observations and survey, many schools in the rural and low income communities have pupils and students who lack basic school tools like books, pens, bags, school shoes etc. That gave us the impetus to provide these tools to as many pupils as we can.”

He stated that Itel would continue the initiative by going to schools in remote areas every month to donate bags and writing materials to schools in remote areas in Nigeria, adding that that was the way Itel would share its love with children in remote areas.

Responding, however, the Headmaster, ABQ, Mr. Quadri Quasim lauded Itel for its kind gesture to the school, by the donation of the bags. Quasim said: “There are numerous schools in Ajegunle, but I’m indeed glad that Itel decided to come to ABQ. ABQ brought education to this community 18 years ago, when there was nothing like education, and parents as well as their children couldn’t speak English.”

The post Itel mobile donates school bags to students appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

