‘It’s hard for Guardiola to replicate Barca style in England’

Yaya Toure said Pep Guardiola has seen how difficult it is trying to replicate Barcelona in the Premier League but the Manchester City midfielder has faith in his manager.

A three-time LaLiga winner and Champions League victor during his time in charge of Barcelona, it has been somewhat of a culture shock for Guardiola since arriving to the physicality of England from German champions Bayern Munich in the off-season as City endure a topsy-turvy campaign.

After a strong start, City went off the boil and lost back-to-back games amid criticism over his possession-style of play, but set in his ways, Guardiola refused to change his tactics.

City have since won two matches in succession to sit third in the Premier League – seven points behind leaders Chelsea – and Toure, who spent two years under Guardiola at Camp Nou, said the 45-year-old Spanish is finding his feet.

“I think he’s seen how difficult this league is physically but he’s a very intelligent guy, he understands football very well,” Toure said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

