‘It’s hard for Guardiola to replicate Barca style in England’

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Football | 0 comments

Yaya Toure, PHOTO: Youtube

Yaya Toure said Pep Guardiola has seen how difficult it is trying to replicate Barcelona in the Premier League but the Manchester City midfielder has faith in his manager.

A three-time LaLiga winner and Champions League victor during his time in charge of Barcelona, it has been somewhat of a culture shock for Guardiola since arriving to the physicality of England from German champions Bayern Munich in the off-season as City endure a topsy-turvy campaign.

After a strong start, City went off the boil and lost back-to-back games amid criticism over his possession-style of play, but set in his ways, Guardiola refused to change his tactics.

City have since won two matches in succession to sit third in the Premier League – seven points behind leaders Chelsea – and Toure, who spent two years under Guardiola at Camp Nou, said the 45-year-old Spanish is finding his feet.

“I think he’s seen how difficult this league is physically but he’s a very intelligent guy, he understands football very well,” Toure said.

