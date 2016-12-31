It’s Sad That President Buhari Remains Silent as Many Are Murdered in Southern Kaduna – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has condemned what it describes as the continued silence of President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings in Southern Kaduna saying his silence speaks volumes.

According to Dailytrust reports, CAN President, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle has directed that Sunday January 8, 2017 should be declared national day of mourning and prayers by Christians including those in Diaspora over the crisis.

Briefing newsmen in Abuja, the Secretary-General of CAN, Dr. Musa Asake, told reporters yesterday that it was unfortunate for the Presidency to say it received briefing from Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai over the matter when the Presidency knew that the people of the affected area had protested the Governor’s handling of the killings.

Asake explained that, it is known that Southern Kaduna has been under 24-hour curfew as directed by the governor and there have been killings without government protection. According to him, security operatives in the area appear to be turning blind eyes to the killings and only rush to trouble spots after the perpetrators have destroyed houses and farmlands.

When asked if the CAN leadership had met with the President on the crisis, Asake said that body had on two occasions written for an audience but the letters were not replied.

On the Day of Mourning he said: “All Christians are directed to dress in mourning attire of black clothes or dresses at all church services.”