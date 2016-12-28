Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Itsekiri people are no problem, Olu of Warri assures oil, gas firm – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Itsekiri people are no problem, Olu of Warri assures oil, gas firm
Vanguard
WARRI —The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has assured the management of an indigenous oil and gas company, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited that “Itsekiri people are unique and never anybody's problem in Warri.” The Olu, at his Palace in Warri, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.