Itsekiri people are no problem, Olu of Warri assures oil, gas firm

By Onozure Dania

WARRI —The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has assured the management of an indigenous oil and gas company, Pinnacle Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited that “Itsekiri people are unique and never anybody’s problem in Warri.”

The Olu, at his Palace in Warri, Delta State, when he played host to the management of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited, which went to felicitate with him on the occasion of his first year coronation anniversary celebration, admonished the management of the company to strive towards improving relationship with its host community as well as relate with him whenever it became imperative.

Speaking earlier, Depot Manager of Pinnacle Oil and Gas, Mr. Benneth Ihuoma, said that as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility policy, a 500KVA transformer and 33KVA line were recently donated to Ifiekporo, the company’s host community in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

Noting that the gesture was a reward for the peaceful environment the community has created in the last one year of his company’s operations, Mr. Ihuoma listed the rehabilitation of internal roads in Ubeji community as well as the Warri Refining axis as some of the CSR projects embarked upon by the company to ease traffic congestion in the cty.

Ihuoma, who spoke on behalf of MD/CEO of the company, Mr. Peter Mbah, assured of his company’s readiness to do more for its host community, noting that many indigenes of the area were engaged by the company in line with the Local Content Act.

He admonished indigenes of Ifiekporo to always partner the company for improved growth and smooth operations.

