I’ve been sexually harassed many times –Bose Alao, actress

Bose Alao Omotoyosi is an actress with so much uniqueness in Nollywood. She is a producer, a wife to a footballer and mother to four adorable kids. She is well known for her calmness in the industry.

In an exclusive interview with Damilola Fatunmise, Alao gave an explicit narrative on her journey into movies.

Who is Bose Alao?

Bose Alao is that crazy girl, but calm and easy-going. I know what I’m doing; I know my priorities, a woman with so much ambition, determined and focus.

How did you come into acting?

I came into acting shortly after my secondary school education. I was a science student who had a lot of passion for acting. Then, our house was very close to the National Theatre, so I went there and saw a man called Ambra, and he took me into his troupe, and it all started from there.

What were your parents’ reactions to your chosen career?

Actually, I had only my mum around when I became an actress because I lost my dad while I was in JSS 1. And of course, I can remember before then I had started acting but not professionally. Let me just put it that way. My dad was fully in support of my media and acting career as at then, because I was one of those kids that used to speak on a programme called Speak Out. My dad went to the extent of carrying a television to his office in order not to miss my programme on NTA. But when he couldn’t do that anymore, he had to buy a new one for his office. My daddy died in 1997. So, ever since that experience with Speak Out, I decided I was going into acting. Even though, I was a science student, I still led the Christian drama group in my school. I didn’t want to mix up acting at a professional level with my education hence I stayed away, but was doing my bits in school. Mummy made me write a letter of assurance before going into acting to promise her that I won’t forget the child of whom I am.

What can you say is the major success you have achieved from movie making?

The major success I have achieved is dabbling into the English sector of the industry. It is not as if it’s more special than the Yoruba sector, but I just think it’s a major way to explore the world of entertainment more than speaking your own language. You know, speaking your own language can be very comfortable than someone else’s language. For instance, you can imagine asking me to scold my kid in Yoruba now, it’s going to flow but in English I will still have to choose my words one after the other. So, I would say diving into English sector of Nollywood is a big achievement. Again, I have been able to shoot three major movies of mine in a year, and I know I have not even started.

As a married woman with kids, how do you juggle acting with motherhood?

The only thing that keeps me going is the passion for acting. Trust me, with those kids and acting, between making sure they are not affected in anyway and my career, is a lot of work! But trust me, I am coping because I have ‎my sister around. My kids have a nanny, and thank God for this video call thing, it’s not easy but I’m coping. As a matter of fact, it is really slowing me down. The way Bose wants to blow and explode is not it because of the joy of motherhood.

Is your husband in full support of your career?

Hmmmmmm no! Not really! Why am I saying no? Financially, my husband has been trying, but can you imagine a case whereby someone gives you money to do something but still not happy about it? I don’t know if I should call it a sense of insecurity, but really, I don’t know. I’m sure if I wake up tomorrow and tell my husband that ‘babe, see I just got a new job, I’m dropping acting’. He will definitely jump up for joy. He doesn’t like the fact that he is not always at home and I would not always be at home too. But come on, it’s what I love doing.

Aside acting, what other things do you do for a living?

I just want to be truthful on this. I’m doing strictly acting. I do ticketing business, but you know, what you love will overpower every other thing you do. I used be in buying and selling, then I opened a boutique but I had to shut it down later because my passion was not in it. I hate when people owe me and I will be going ‎around chasing them for my money. Basically, Bose Alao Omotoyosi is a full time actress.

I know you have so much love for children, are you planning to have more?

Ah! Kilode, e fe pa mi ni? (Ah, do you want to kill me?) No, I’m done. I have four beautiful children and I’m okay.

You still look beautiful after four kids, what are your beauty routines?

Thanks for the compliment. I don’t really do much, I just eat right and then I noticed that exclusive breastfeeding too was really helping me. My last baby will be a year old, and trust me I’m still on exclusive breastfeeding, no water, and no food. And sure, it’s helping me burn out the fat.

Have you ever been sexually harassed by anyone in the industry?

Yes, in fact, many times. Even after marriage, there’s this guy who constantly harassed me because he’s a producer. I told him to stay clear off me not because I have money but I have always been myself even before I started producing. But I won’t say literally it’s the reason why I’m not where people think I need to be just because I don’t do what everybody is doing. But I have been harassed several times and I don’t want it to happen again, because I can slap somebody.

What is that thing you cannot be caught doing?

I’m not into fighting or keeping malice. Though, I can be crazy sometimes, I will still come back to say sorry.

How do you relax?

I love to relax on my bed. I love to stay indoor with my kids. I hardly party but sometimes I hangout with my children.

Have you ever read any scandalous story about yourself on the pages of newspapers?

Yes! Years back, I read about Bose being a lesbian and I was like what am I supposed to react to? That I’m a lesbian or that I’m not? I don’t even know who came up with that story but I just moved on.

How many movies have you produced?

I have produced movies like ‘Imoran Ika’, ‘Bomilasiri’, ‘Opa Abo’, ‘Olasubomi’, ‘Rivers Between, and ‘Blind Spot’.

What’s your best moment so far?

I have two. The day I got married and the day I pushed Taiwo and Kenny out of myself in the labour room. It was the best moment for me because I remember that all I was doing then was singing. Oh my God! Anytime I’m alone, flashing back to that particular moment renews my heart of gratitude to God. And I wish every mum-to-be the same thing, and also those who are looking for the fruits of the womb.

What major project do you have for 2017?

I’m shooting ‘Chauffeur’, ‘Fox’, and ‘Blank’. By January I will start the shoot with some delectable actors in the industry. I have another project of setting up my own film school. I just broke the news for you and that is the main thing on my mind at the moment.

Can anything stop you from acting?

No, nothing can stop me from acting except death; it’s my passion.

