Jama’at’s ‘Love for all, hatred for none’ principle will save society — Obasanjo – Vanguard
|
Jama'at's 'Love for all, hatred for none' principle will save society — Obasanjo
Vanguard
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to apply the Ahmadiyya principle of 'Love for all and hatred for none' in their day-to-day activities, adding that the doctrine was capable of bringing abundant and rewarding life devoid of strife …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG