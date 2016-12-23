Pages Navigation Menu

Jama’at’s ‘Love for all, hatred for none’ principle will save society — Obasanjo – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in World

Jama'at's 'Love for all, hatred for none' principle will save society — Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged Nigerians to apply the Ahmadiyya principle of 'Love for all and hatred for none' in their day-to-day activities, adding that the doctrine was capable of bringing abundant and rewarding life devoid of strife

