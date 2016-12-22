JAMES IBORI Arrives London Home, Holds Prayer Session
JAMES IBORI Holds Prayer Session in LONDON. Ex Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori was spotted in an elated mood after his release from a UK Prison Yesterday. See Photos of Ibori’s Reception below: Mr Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and served out his term on Tuesday. A praise and worship session was held on arrival at his home in London. ALSO READ: Dangote Cement Trucks Kills Several People in Onitsha, See How Youths Reacted Delta State Speaker of the House of Assembly, Monday Igbuya in snapshot with James Ibori. See photos Below:
