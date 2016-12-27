Pages Navigation Menu

James Ibori celebrates christmas in London

Posted on Dec 27, 2016 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, joined his family and associates to celebrate Christmas in London. Pictured with the former PDP stalwart were his daughter Erhiatake Ibori, Senators Ighoyota Amori and Peter Nwaoboshi. Others are Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Hon. Michael Diden and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon …

