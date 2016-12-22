Pages Navigation Menu

James Ibori Holds ‘Praise & Worship’ Session after Release – Ordered to Pay UK Gov’t £18m before Returning to Nigeria

Posted on Dec 22, 2016

Former Delta State governor, James Ibori, who was released from a UK prison on Wednesday, must do two things before returning to Nigeria: He must face a deportation hearing and then also pay £18 million to the UK government as the “proceeds of crime.” The unresolved issues almost elongated Ibori’s incarceration, until a high court […]

