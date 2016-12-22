James Ibori Holds Prayer Session In His London Home After His Release
Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori was spotted in an elated mood after his release from a prison. I
bori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and served out his term on Tuesday.
A praise and worship session was held on arrival at his home in London. See more photo below;
