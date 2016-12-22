James Ibori is a ‘great pride’ to Nigeria – Delta Speaker
The Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya, has reacted to the release of former governor, James Ibori from prison. Igbuya in a statement said Ibori remained polular in the state because of his fighting spirit and numerous achievements. Igbuya praised Ibori for advancing the cause of Nigeria even while in detention. […]
