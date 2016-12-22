James Ibori Regains Freedom After Spending 6 Years In UK Prison

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from prison in the United Kingdom where he was sentenced for 13 years for corruption.

He was released after serving half of his term in prison after agreeing to be deported to Nigeria.

His release was courtesy an order by a British High Court, the Royal Court of Justice, Queens Bench Division, Court 1, during sitting in London, on Tuesday.

On April 17, 2012, the Southwark Crown Court had sentenced him to 13 years in prison after the ex-governor pleaded guilty to 10 counts of money laundering and stealing $250m from the Delta State treasury.

The former Delta State governor was then due for freedom on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, after spending six and half years in prison before the fresh legal moves by the Home Office.

Though Justice Juliet May, who heard the case for further detention, dismissed the case by the Home Office, he nevertheless ruled that Ibori could remain in the United Kingdom until the end of January when the deportation case would be heard.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has commenced the process of extraditing him from the United Kingdom.

According to the BBC, the UK Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, did not intend to deport Ibori to Nigeria until he handed over £18m of the “proceeds of crime” he alleged the ex-governor held.

The convicted former governor, was, however, allowed to go home on the condition that he would not travel out of the UK.

He is currently residing at his residence on Abbey Road, London, where he is under strict surveillance from where he will report to the UK Police weekly.

