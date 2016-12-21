James Ibori Regains Freedom
Delta State’s former Governor, James Ibori, has been released from prison in the United Kingdom after serving out his jail term. According to reports, Ibori was released a few minutes past noon following a court order. Tony Elumenor, one of his aide was reported to have confirmed the release of the ex-governor who was jailed for money […]
