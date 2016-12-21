James Ibori released from prison

Former governor of Delta State James Ibori has been released from prison in the United Kingdom after serving out his jail term.

Ibori was jailed for money laundering offences by Southwark Crown court in 2012.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

