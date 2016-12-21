Pages Navigation Menu

James Ibori released from UK prison

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Former governor of Delta State, Mr James Ibori, has been released from a prison in the United Kingdom. He was released on Wednesday afternoon upon a court order. The former governor’s release was confirmed to Channels Television by his spokesman, Mr Tony Eluemunor. Mr Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom’s court to prison for […]

