James Ibori released from UK prison

Former governor of Delta State, Mr James Ibori, has been released from a prison in the United Kingdom. He was released on Wednesday afternoon upon a court order. The former governor’s release was confirmed to Channels Television by his spokesman, Mr Tony Eluemunor. Mr Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom’s court to prison for […]

The post James Ibori released from UK prison appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

