James Ibori released from UK prison

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori has reportedly been released from prison in the United Kingdom.

Reliable sources close to the former governor said he was released on Wednesday following a court order.

Tony Elumenor, his media aide reportedly confirmed his release.

The post James Ibori released from UK prison appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

