James Ibori released from UK prison
Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori has reportedly been released from prison in the United Kingdom.
Reliable sources close to the former governor said he was released on Wednesday following a court order.
Tony Elumenor, his media aide reportedly confirmed his release.
The post James Ibori released from UK prison appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
