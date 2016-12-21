Jammeh Insists He Is Not Conceding Defeat To Barrow

Dictator Yahya Jammeh has made it clear that he will not hand over power to president-elect, Adam Barrow, who won the elections held in Gambia recently.

He said this when he received The African Bar Association at the State House.

This comes after ECOWAS’s ruling during the Fiftieth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State And Government in Abuja on the matter, demanding Jammeh step down. President Muhammadu Buhari, was named mediator in the political impasse, with the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama as the co-Chair at the Communique that ended the Summit.

Jammeh categorically said that he is not going to hand over power on January 19 to President-elect Adama Barrow. The reasons he gave were his claims of electoral irregularities which happened during the elections.

The incumbent president said, “I want to inform you that there were a lot of irregularities discovered during the electoral process and there are 360,711 who did not vote and now they have decided to take the matter to court.”

“I condemn ECOWAS for their intervention into the internal affairs of the country as a sovereign state. The regional body action is a violation of its cardinal principle of the country’s constitution. ECOWAS said on January 19, 2017, they will send their Head of States to attend the inauguration to force me out which will not happen,” he stated.

Jammeh has also accused ECOWAS of overruling him, after he had given his side of the story at the visit of the African Heads of State.

Jammeh referred President elect Barrow as “former President elect Barrow” during his speech. He said he reversed his decision to accept defeat, following claims of irregularities he discovered after the elections.

Jammeh has also accused the West of undermining Gambia’s peace and stability.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

