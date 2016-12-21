Pages Navigation Menu

‘Jammeh must ensure peaceful transition in Gambia– UN

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in Gambia, News | 0 comments

The UN Security Council says, the Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh must respect the results of the Dec. 1 presidential election. The UN says Jammeh must carry out a peaceful and orderly transition process and transfer power to President-elect, Adama Barrow by Jan.

