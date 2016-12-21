‘Jammeh must ensure peaceful transition in Gambia– UN
The UN Security Council says, the Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh must respect the results of the Dec. 1 presidential election. The UN says Jammeh must carry out a peaceful and orderly transition process and transfer power to President-elect, Adama Barrow by Jan.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS.
