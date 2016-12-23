Pages Navigation Menu

Jammeh: West African forces on alert

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Gambia, News

ECOWAS commission’s president, Marcel de Souza has said that West Africa’s regional bloc has put standby forces on alert in case Gambian president Yahya Jammeh does not step down when his mandate ends on Jan. 19. Jammeh has vowed to stay in power in spite of losing a Dec.

