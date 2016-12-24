JESE MISTAKE : PSG Admit They Made A Mistake By Signing Jese From Real Madrid

PSG have hinted that they made a mistake when they signed Jese Rodriguez from Real Madrid last summer.

The Spanish forward, who came through the ranks at the Bernabeu, made the move for a fee of around €25m but he has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular under Unai Emery in the French capital.

Jese has been tipped to join LaLiga outfit Las Palmas on loan next month and PSG’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes the forward’s departure may be the best thing for all parties concerned.

When asked about the 23-year-old’s mooted move to Las Palmas, Al-Khelaifi told Le Parisien:”Emery said something very fair to me, which has always been my vision: ‘When you make a mistake, it’s better to try to correct it than to live with it.’

“So if we’ve made mistakes, we’ll try to correct them. The door isn’t closed.”

