JHB Emergency Service on high alert over flash flood warning
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Emergency Service says it's on high alert and ready to deal with flash floods expected in Gauteng today and tomorrow. The South African Weather Service has warned of flash floods this Christmas weekend, saying a …
