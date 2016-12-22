Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jhene Aiko’s Estranged Husband Dot da Genius is seeking Spousal Support & Payment of his Legal Fees in Ongoing … – Bella Naija

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bella Naija

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Jhene Aiko's Estranged Husband Dot da Genius is seeking Spousal Support & Payment of his Legal Fees in Ongoing …
Bella Naija
Details of Jhene Aiko's divorce from her estranged Nigerian producer husband Dot da Genius have surfaced. The court documents show that Jhene Aiko filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable difference” and she asked the court to deny him spousal support.
Jhene Aiko's Estranged Husband Seeking Spousal SupportMadameNoire
Jhene Aiko's ex wants alimonyTV3.ie
Jhené Aiko's Estranged Husband Is Demanding Spousal SupportBET
The BoomBox –SOHH –Hip-Hop Wired –XXLMAG.COM
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.