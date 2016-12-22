Jhene Aiko’s Nigerian Husband Makes Post Breakup Demands
Jhene Aiko is not about to slid free from the drama after he breakup of her 11-month-old marriage to her Nigerian husband, Oladipo Omishore popularly known as Dot da Genius. According to reports, the singer’s estranged ex-husband has made his demands known meaning he won’t walk away from the breakup without some sort of settlement.…
The post Jhene Aiko’s Nigerian Husband Makes Post Breakup Demands appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG