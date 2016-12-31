Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jibrin accuses Dogara of collecting $600,000 from Ibori

Posted on Dec 31, 2016 in News | 0 comments

abdul-jibrin

Suspended House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has alleged that Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, collected $600,000 from former Delta State Governor, James Ibori. Jibrin made these claims via series a of tweets on Saturday. He wrote: “As we enter the New year, let’s not forget 163 days after, Dogara is yet to respond to the mountain […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Jibrin accuses Dogara of collecting $600,000 from Ibori

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.