Jibrin accuses Dogara of collecting $600,000 from Ibori
Suspended House of Representatives member, Abdulmumin Jibrin, has alleged that Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, collected $600,000 from former Delta State Governor, James Ibori. Jibrin made these claims via series a of tweets on Saturday. He wrote: “As we enter the New year, let’s not forget 163 days after, Dogara is yet to respond to the mountain […]
Jibrin accuses Dogara of collecting $600,000 from Ibori
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG