Jibrin congratulates Dogara on birthday, denies fleeing from UK – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Dec 27, 2016


Jibrin congratulates Dogara on birthday, denies fleeing from UK
… – Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin has congratulated Speaker Yakubu Dogara after attacking President Buhari as a weak leader for doing the same. – Jibrin also denies claims by Hon. Herman Hembe that he has fled the United Kingdom because anti-graft agencies …
