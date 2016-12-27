Jibrin congratulates Dogara on birthday, denies fleeing from UK – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Jibrin congratulates Dogara on birthday, denies fleeing from UK
NAIJ.COM
… – Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin has congratulated Speaker Yakubu Dogara after attacking President Buhari as a weak leader for doing the same. – Jibrin also denies claims by Hon. Herman Hembe that he has fled the United Kingdom because anti-graft agencies …
N284bn scam: Jibrin set to testify before anti-graft agency
Jibrin denies fleeing from UK as House alleges
Padding: Jibrin, Hembe trade words over return of senator
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG