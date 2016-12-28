Jibrin denies fleeing from UK as House alleges

The House of Representatives has said that the former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin fled United Kingdom (UK) to avoid being arrested by anti-graft agencies on his trail for alleged criminal activities. ‎Jibrin has promptly denied the allegation and said he returned to Nigeria on the invitation of one of the anti-graft […]

