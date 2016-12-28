Jibrin denies fleeing from UK as House alleges
The House of Representatives has said that the former Chairman, House Committee on Appropriations, Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin fled United Kingdom (UK) to avoid being arrested by anti-graft agencies on his trail for alleged criminal activities. Jibrin has promptly denied the allegation and said he returned to Nigeria on the invitation of one of the anti-graft […]
The post Jibrin denies fleeing from UK as House alleges appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG