Jibrin to Dogara: Return the $600,000 you collected from Ibori
The suspended lawmaker in a series of tweets on Saturday condemned the leader of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara for denying that former Gov James Ibori provided huge support to his emergence as Speaker and urged him to return funds donated to his speakership campaign:
The post Jibrin to Dogara: Return the $600,000 you collected from Ibori appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG