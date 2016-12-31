Pages Navigation Menu

Jibrin to Dogara: Return the $600,000 you collected from Ibori

Posted on Dec 31, 2016

The suspended lawmaker in a series of tweets on Saturday condemned the leader of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara for denying that former Gov James Ibori provided huge support to his emergence as Speaker and urged him to return funds donated to his speakership campaign:

