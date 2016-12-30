Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jigawa Govt sacks 3 LG Chairmen

Posted on Dec 30, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Jigawa State Government yesterday sacked three caretakers Chairmen of Guri, Jahun and Birniwa Local Government Councils. This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini and issued to newsmen by Ismaila Ibrahim Dutse, Public Relations Officer to Secretary to the Jigawa State Government. He said the […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Jigawa Govt sacks 3 LG Chairmen appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.