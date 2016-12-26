Jigawa people commend FG over defeat of Boko Haram

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Residents of Dutse in Jigawa on Monday commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian military for taking over Sambisa forest in Borno from the Boko Haram insurgents. A cross section of the residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, said the development was significant as it could mark the end of Boko Haram in the country. Alhaji Adamu Garba, a business man said that he was exited when he heard that Sambisa forest had been captured and taking over from Boko haram.

