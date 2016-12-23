Jigawa realizes 75% of total consolidated revenue target in 2016

Governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state while presenting the 2017 fiscal proposal to the State House of Assembly outlined some of the measures his administration had taken to weather the state out of the on-going economic recession.

According to him, although the recessionary environment which characterized the national economy has substantially effect pressure on the developmental aspiration of state, however, his administration was able to meet almost all the development targets set in the out-going fiscal year.

Badaru recalled that the finance of 2016 fiscal plan was predicated dominantly on three core sources of revenue which are: Internal Revenue, Statutory Federal Transfers, as well as Loan and Grant.

He explained that while performance of these various revenue sources varied, on the whole, the sum of about N97.6 billion accrued into the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State as at the end of last Month (November).

The Governor stated that the figure represents about 75 percent of the pro-rated full year revenue flows envisaged to be in the region of #102.5 billion, describing it as a commendable achievement in this period of recession.

“The same could be said in relation to internal revenue of N14 billion out of which an actual of N8.3 billion was achieved representing a performance of about 60%, an on-going review of the revenue laws, automation of collection systems and the implementation of SLTR initiative will go a long way towards improving the IGR performance in the coming year.

“With regards to expenditure performance, preliminary assessment indicated a total projected actual expenditure by the end of the year amounting to about #83.5 billion representing an overall expenditure performance of about 61%

“As mentioned earlier, despite recession and the numerous challenge we inherited, implementation of the 2016 budget indicated a significant level of fiscal resilience and satisfactory outcomes” he disclosed.

Governor Badaru added that the trend was also recorded across all the sectors of the state economy, which give hope that performance of the budget in coming fiscal year could surpass what was achieved this year.

“The performance across the various expenditure components is as follows: Personnel Cost, the sum of N36.23 billion was earmarked for payment of personnel emoluments during the 2016 fiscal year records indicated that N34.5 billion would be the total payment by the end of the year, which represents about 85%.

“Overhead Cost, the amount appropriated for the sector was about N22.6 billion including the components of first charges on the Consolidated Revenue Fund. Actual expenditure up to the end of year was projected to be almost N17 billion amounting to 75% of the approved estimates.

“Capital Development, N71.81 billion was earmarked for capital development in the 2016 fiscal year equivalent to about 52% of the total budget. Almost all of this was devoted to the continuation of completion on-going projects and payment of inherited capital expenditure liabilities” he further disclosed.

The post Jigawa realizes 75% of total consolidated revenue target in 2016 appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

