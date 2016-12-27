JJC Skillz prays for his wife, Funke Akindele, counters negative prophesy concerning her

Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC skillz has countered the negative prophecy Prophet Faleyimu made concerning her. Recall that Prophet Faleyimu yesterday prophesied that Funke Akindele will not have children unless she prays seriously. He said: “A popular actress in Nollywood, Funke Akindele who was once in the Yoruba movie industry should pray deeply so as to…

The post JJC Skillz prays for his wife, Funke Akindele, counters negative prophesy concerning her appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

