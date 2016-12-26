JJC Skillz Surprises Funke Akindele With Amazing Christmas Gifts

Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz are not slowing down on the romantic gestures. The couple who some days ago moved into their new home located in Amen Estate, Lagos state celebrated Christmas in style as JJC Skillz surprised his wife, Funke Akindele with amazing gifts. According to the video shared, JJC led blindfolded…

The post JJC Skillz Surprises Funke Akindele With Amazing Christmas Gifts appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

