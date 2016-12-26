Pages Navigation Menu

JJC Skillz Surprises Funke Akindele With Amazing Christmas Gifts

Posted on Dec 26, 2016 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz are not slowing down on the romantic gestures. The couple who some days ago moved into their new home located in Amen Estate, Lagos state celebrated Christmas in style as JJC Skillz surprised his wife, Funke Akindele with amazing gifts. According to the video shared, JJC led blindfolded…

The post JJC Skillz Surprises Funke Akindele With Amazing Christmas Gifts appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

