JOF demands 70 percent salary cut for office holders

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

nigerian-governors

Justice Oputa Foundation (JOF) and The Occupy Unlimited Group, civil society groups that advocate good governance and corruption-free society, has called for seventy percent salary cut for all political officers. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalition of groups made its position known on Wednesday during a meeting with the Revenue Moblisation, […]

