John Aldridge: Adam Lallana is key to Liverpool’s attack – Daily Star

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Sports


John Aldridge: Adam Lallana is key to Liverpool's attack
The England midfielder has already bettered his goal tally from last season after just 17 games with six strikes in the league. And he's been crucial to the passing build-up play of Jurgen Klopp's team, helping the Reds to their current second place
