John Barnes: Liverpool must do this in January if they want to win the league – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
John Barnes: Liverpool must do this in January if they want to win the league
Daily Star
LIVERPOOL legend John Barnes says Jurgen Klopp must buy one or two players in January if he wants to win the Premier League this season. By Lewis Winter / Published 28th December 2016. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0: …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG